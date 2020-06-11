The downward path — that started yesterday for banks and financials on the expectation that the Fed's key interest rate won't increase for at least two years — continues today, with regional banks feeling more pain than larger, diversified banks.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) drops 7.9%; Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) sinks 6.3%.

Regional banks tend to depend more on lending, which is more tied to interest rates than other financial operations like capital markets and trading.

By name, some of the biggest decliners include CIT Group (CIT -11.7% ), KeyCorp (KEY -8.5% ), Bank OZK (OZK -8.3% ), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB -8.5% ), and Trust Financial (TFC -7.9% ).

Among the U.S.-based megabanks, the biggest drops are at Citigroup (C -8.9% ), Wells Fargo (WFC -7.0% ), and Bank of America (BAC -7.3% ), all with substantial consumer lending businesses.

Large non-U.S.-based banks didn't fare any better: Lloyds Banking Group (LYG -9.0% ) (which was hit by an $81M fine for mistreating some struggling mortgage customers), Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS -9.7% ), Banco Santander (SAN -9.0% ), and ING Groep (ING -8.1% ).

With fears of a second-wave of coronavirus infections (and deaths) looming over the market, life insurers got hammered — Brighthouse Financial (BHF -11.6% ), Lincoln National (LNC -10.3% ), Prudential Financial (PRU -8.6% ) took the biggest hits.