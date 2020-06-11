Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) says it want to focus on the better performing brands sitting in its water business. The company is also exploring a potential sale of part of the North American water business.

As part of its strategy shift, Nestle Waters will pursue high-quality offsets in addition to investing in projects that reduce or capture carbon across its portfolio. Healthy hydration options will be considered. In addition, the company is prioritizing international brands Perrier, S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna to achieve carbon neutrality by 2022.