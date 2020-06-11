Google (GOOG -2.6% , GOOGL -2.8% ) is adding a new personalized ad policy to protect access to housing, employment and credit opportunities.

The new approach builds on a policy that already prohibited advertisers from targeting users on sensitive areas, categories related to identity, beliefs, sexuality or personal hardships (attributes such as race, religion, ethnicity or sexual orientation).

It's adding a policy for particular ads, which will prohibit impacted employment, housing and credit advertisers from targeting or excluding ads based on gender, age, parental status, marital status, or ZIP Code.

Google says it's been working with the Dept. of Housing and Urban Development on the changes.

It expects to roll out the update in the U.S. and Canada as soon as possible "and, in any event, by the end of this year."