Miramont Resources (OTCQB:MRRMF) entered into a amalgamation agreement with Kuya Silver to acquire all common stock of the latter in exchange of the former's shares.

Post consolidation, each of Kuya shareholders will receive 1.835 shares in exchange for each share and convertible securities holders in Kuya will receive replacement securities in Miramont adjusted in accordance with the exchange ratio.

As a condition of transaction closure, Kuya is required to complete a concurrent financing to raise gross proceeds of up to C$10M.