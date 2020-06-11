Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF -11.8% ) completed the previously-announced plan of arrangement pursuant to which, Charlotte's Web acquired all the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares of Abacus Health Products, Inc.

Abacus received 0.85 of a common share of Charlotte's Web for each Abacus Share held at the time of closing.

Charlotte's Web now has 90,287,520 Common Shares outstanding and 92,455.5775 Proportionate Voting Shares convertible at 400:1, for an effective equivalent of 127,269,751 aggregate Common Shares outstanding.

"The addition of Abacus Health cements a market leading position in both topical and ingestible products in the CBD category, representing ~33% market share of the U.S. CBD food/drug/mass retail channel," commented Deanie Elsner, Chief Executive Officer of Charlotte's Web.

