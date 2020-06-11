Persistently low mortgage rates aren't helping homebuilders in today's session, with the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF sinking 6.5%.
The decline comes even as homebuyer demand continued to rebound this week. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.21% for the week ending June 11, up slightly from 3.18% a week earlier and down from 3.82% at this time a year ago.
So one would think prospects are good for homebuilders. But coronavirus flare-ups and the Fed's expectation that the economic recovery won't be quick weighs on the outlook.
The biggest decliners include Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV -19.0%), Beazer Homes USA (BZH -11.1%), TRI Pointe Group (TPH -10.6%), and Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC -11.1%) (even after it was upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan today).
Persistently low rates with scant hope of higher rates for at least two years isn't helping mortgage REITs — AG Mortgage (MITT -19.9%), Invesco Mortgage (IVR -15.0%), MFA Financial (MFA -11.7%), Western Asset Mortgage (WMC -10.6%), and Anworth Mortgage (ANH -7.0%) are among the biggest losers in today's session.
Homebuilder ETFs: ITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB