Persistently low mortgage rates aren't helping homebuilders in today's session, with the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF sinking 6.5 % .

The decline comes even as homebuyer demand continued to rebound this week. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.21% for the week ending June 11, up slightly from 3.18% a week earlier and down from 3.82% at this time a year ago.

So one would think prospects are good for homebuilders. But coronavirus flare-ups and the Fed's expectation that the economic recovery won't be quick weighs on the outlook.

The biggest decliners include Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV -19.0% ), Beazer Homes USA (BZH -11.1% ), TRI Pointe Group (TPH -10.6% ), and Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC -11.1% ) (even after it was upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan today).

Persistently low rates with scant hope of higher rates for at least two years isn't helping mortgage REITs — AG Mortgage (MITT -19.9% ), Invesco Mortgage (IVR -15.0% ), MFA Financial (MFA -11.7% ), Western Asset Mortgage (WMC -10.6% ), and Anworth Mortgage (ANH -7.0% ) are among the biggest losers in today's session.

