Snap (SNAP -4.7% ) is announcing new initiatives, including new camera and augmented reality offerings as well as new content deals and a news product.

It's updating Lens Studio, its desktop application made for making and distributing augmented reality "lenses," to add new advanced features. It now features SnapML to integrated machine learning models, and now offers "Face Landmarks and Face Expressions for improved facial tracking, new Hand Gesture templates, and an updated user interface to simplify navigation within the tool."

"Local Lenses" enables a persistent augmented-reality world on top of neighborhood landmarks, the company says. And it's introduced new partners for its "scan" functionality, where long presses bring up relevant lenses (such as identifying plants with PlantSnap, or recognizing dog breeds with Dog Scanner).

Meanwhile, it's expanding content partnerships with Disney, ESPN, NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS, and the NBA and NFL. New multi-year deals include new Shows and Snap Originals along with ongoing production of existing franchises.

And a new news product, "Happening Now," integrates content from several partner news organizations into an easy-to-consume format.