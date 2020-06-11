Baird issues a near-term cautious call on Foot Locker (FL -9.0% ).

"Following a sharp recovery from lows, near-term sentiment for our coverage appears vulnerable if the improved recent reopening sales trajectory does not continue as benefits from several tailwinds moderate," notes the firm.

The Baird analyst team thinks the stock's +78% gain since March 23 market lows already reflects increased optimism even though Foot Locker faced among the greatest multi-year comparable sales pressure during the 2007-2009 downturn.

"At 14.4X P/E on our 2021E, near-term trading risks appear biased to the downside," reads the warning.