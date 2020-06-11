Franklin Templeton launches Treasury-focused active ETF

Franklin Templeton expands its active ETF line with the Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (FLGV), which seeks income by investing primarily in Treasury bonds, bills and notes, and investments that provide exposure to direct obligations of the U.S. Treasury.

FLGV is managed by Patrick Klein, senior vice president and portfolio manager, and Warren Keyser, senior vice president and portfolio manager.

“We have chosen to manage this fund with a low tracking error to the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Index, but we still retain flexibility to drive alpha, primarily through duration and yield curve positioning and with selective, limited allocations to U.S. Treasury Inflation Indexed Notes, U.S. Agency Mortgage Backed Securities, and other U.S. Government and Agency Guaranteed Securities,” Klein said.