U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a "high level conference" with European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen on June 15 in an effort to resurrect stalled talks on the future of the EU and U.K.'s relationship.

"Following call with Boris Johnson, European Council President (Charles Michel) agreed to hold a High Level Conference in the afternoon of Monday June 15 with von der Leyen and (European Parliament head) David Sassoli by videoconference," Michel's spokesman said via Twitter.

The euro, though up 0.6% against the British pound at 1.1144, has retreated from its 1.0% gain earlier in session.

