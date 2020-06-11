In a letter to Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric Yuan, Republican Sen. Josh Hawley writes, "It is time for you to pick a side: American principles and free-speech, or short-term global profits and censorship."

Hawley is referring to Zoom's temporary account deactivation of a U.S.-based group of Chinese pro-democracy activists.

The senator says the move showed Zoom's "desire to curry favor with the Chinese Communist Party so you can better access that market."

Zoom initially said it closed the account "to comply with local laws" before the reactivation.

Zoom's profile soared during the coronavirus pandemic, which increased questions about the company's security practices and its ties to China.

Source: Bloomberg.