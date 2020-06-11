Chris Cox - a notable departure from Facebook (FB -5.1% ) amid stark differences with CEO Mark Zuckerberg - is returning to the company as its chief product officer.

Cox had become one of the most powerful leaders at the company before exiting over a year ago over what he called "artistic differences" with Zuckerberg (which included their stances on end-to-end encryption). He was considered by many an heir apparent to the CEO's job.

He restarts June 22 with oversight over the Facebook app, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, and marketing.

After refocusing in 2019, "I reached out to Mark awhile ago and I told him I’d be interested to help," Cox writes. "I’ve been following Facebook and I’ve been encouraged by progress on so many of the big issues facing us."