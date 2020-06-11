ONEOK (OKE -17.2% ) has been the S&P 500's biggest decliner for most of the session after announced a public offering of 26M shares, representing 6.3% of shares outstanding as of April 20.

ONEOK also was hit with a downgrade to Neutral from Buy with a $42 price target at Bank of America, which said shares look fairly valued after soaring 170% from a March low.

Further material upside for the stock may require a "quicker than expected deleveraging and a sustainably higher commodity price and production environment," writes BofA analyst Derek Walker.

OKE's average Wall Street analyst rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish.