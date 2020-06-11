Ambac (NYSE:AMBC) climbs 4.4% after a ruling from New York state's Supreme Court Appellate Division paves the way for the company's representation & warranty lawsuit against Countrywide/Bank of America (BAC -9.5% ) to go to trial.

The ruling "is a significant positive catalyst that eliminates the largest overhang that could have further delayed the trial date," writes BTIG analyst Giuliano Bologna.

The denial of Countrywide's request for leave to appeal the court's original ruling "significantly increases the odds of a 2H20 trial," he writes.

"With increased leverage and the potential to set a near-term trial date, we believe the odds of AMBC realizing a recovery by YE20 has significantly increased," Bologna said.

He rates AMBC a Buy with a $26 price target.