Harmony Gold CEO sees mid-July return to full production
Jun. 11, 2020 2:59 PM ETHarmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY), AU, GFI, DRD, SBSWHMY, AU, GFI, DRD, SBSWBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Harmony Gold (HMY -8.5%) says it expects to return to full production by around the middle of July, CEO Peter Steenkamp told today's general shareholders meeting.
- The forecast means it would take the company six weeks to build from ~50% of productive capacity at the end of the hard virus-related lockdown on May 30 to full production; Harmony previously forecast adjusted full-year production guidance of 1.4M oz.
- At the meeting, shareholders also approved plans to issue $200M worth of shares to fund part of Harmony's $300M purchase of the Mponeng mine and Mine Waste Solutions from AngloGold Ashanti (AU -1.7%).
- Harmony and other South African miners are surrendering much of yesterday's big gains: GFI -3.6%, DRD -3.6%, SBSW -10.1%.