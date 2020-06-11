Harmony Gold CEO sees mid-July return to full production

  • Harmony Gold (HMY -8.5%) says it expects to return to full production by around the middle of July, CEO Peter Steenkamp told today's general shareholders meeting.
  • The forecast means it would take the company six weeks to build from ~50% of productive capacity at the end of the hard virus-related lockdown on May 30 to full production; Harmony previously forecast adjusted full-year production guidance of 1.4M oz.
  • At the meeting, shareholders also approved plans to issue $200M worth of shares to fund part of Harmony's $300M purchase of the Mponeng mine and Mine Waste Solutions from AngloGold Ashanti (AU -1.7%).
  • Harmony and other South African miners are surrendering much of yesterday's big gains: GFI -3.6%, DRD -3.6%, SBSW -10.1%.
