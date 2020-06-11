WeedMD (OTCPK:WDDMF -17.2% ) reported FY19 revenue of C$20.8M (+160.3% Y/Y) led by a 38% Q4 increase in adult-use and medical sales. Harvest in 2019 increased 921% as the company attained 10-newly licensed cultivation rooms online and became operational to accelerate brand growth.

Angelo Tsebelis, CEO of WeedMD said that "The company’s C$2.9M in Q419 net revenue was comprised entirely of consumer sales as availability and demand for our Color Cannabis adult-use brand continued to expand."

Gross profit margin of 19.4% compared with 40.7% in prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA stood at -C$13.9M compared with -C$5.7M as general and administrative expenses rose partially offset by improvement in gross profit.

Starseed acquisition was completed in the year which led to record high preliminary Q120 revenue of $12M. Strong growth from adult-use and medical channels and significant outdoor biomass sale also contributed.

