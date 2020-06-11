S&P down more than 5% in last hour of trade

Given the pretty crazy speculative excesses afoot early this week, a big selloff was surely in the cards at some point. All that was needed was some sort of catalyst.

That catalyst has come in the form of reports of rising COVID-19 cases in a number of areas that reopened a few weeks ago.

Less than an hour before the closing bell, the S&P 500 is near its session low, down 5.3% . The Dow is off 6% and the Nasdaq is down 4.7% .

Every single S&P 500 sector is lit up bright red, and even the previously untouchable FAANG+Microsoft names are sharply off.