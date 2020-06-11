Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) announces a $100M racial equity and justice initiative.

The initiative will increase spending with black-owned supply chain partners, foster applications from black developers, and work to increase diversity and inclusion within Apple.

Apple's announcement is the latest big tech reaction to the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

IBM pulled out of facial recognition technology, while Amazon banned police departments from using its tech for the next year. Microsoft pointed out it doesn't let U.S. police use its facial recognition tech and won't until there's a national law in place to regulate the tech.

In other Apple news, the company confirms the schedule for its virtual WWDC on June 22. The keynote begins at 10 am PT and will webcast here.