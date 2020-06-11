Boeing's (BA -17.4% ) big drop is contributing more than 230 points of the Dow Jones' 1,700-pont plunge, after the company cut production plans for the 737 MAX just two weeks after restarting work in its Seattle-area factory.

Key supplier Spirit AeroSystems (SPR -15.4% ), which was asked by Boeing to cut production on the MAX, sinks as 16%, while other suppliers including Hexcel (HXL -8.7% ), Triumph Group (TGI -18% ) and Raytheon Technologies (RTX -8% ) also trade deep in the red.

"Could this finally represent the bottom? That's the positive spin," says Citi analyst Jon Raviv. "The negative is that it's hard to be confident in a bottom when Boeing asks a major supplier to start and stop within the course of a couple weeks."

"We already knew 2020 was a lost cause," for Spirit Aero, Raviv writes, but the company can still generate cash at a lower production rate and besides, a production pause isn't a hard reverse.