BJ's Restaurants (BJRI -13.5% ) says sales have continued to steadily improve with dining rooms re-opening and off-premise sales remaining elevated.

BJ's says it now has re-opened 178 dining rooms across 24 states. Additionally it has begun re-opening certain temporarily closed restaurants. The company expects to have 208 restaurants operating this week, with dining rooms opened at more than 85% of the locations.

As for sales trends, FQ2 restaurant sales through June 9 are down ~64%, including the impact of full or partial closures due to recent demonstrations across the U.S. For the week ended June 9, comparable restaurant sales were down 42.6% and average weekly sales were ~$64.9K, including the impact of 41 restaurants that were operating on limited hours or closures due to demonstrations.

Source: Press Release