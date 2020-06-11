Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP +1.6% ) inks an agreement with Trigemina under which it will acquire the latter's migraine and pain treatment technologies and the license to some of the technologies from Stanford University.

The lead asset, which Tonix has dubbed TNX-1900, is an enhanced formulation of oxytocin solution delivered via nasal spray for the potential prevention of chronic migraine.

Financial terms are not disclosed.

Oxytocin is naturally occurring human hormone that acts as a neurotransmitter in the brain. It is marketed in intravenous and intramuscular formulations as Pitocin for inducing labor in pregnant women. Novartis marketed an intranasal version under the brand name Syntocinon to assist nursing women but discontinued in 1997, selling exclusive U.S. rights to Retrophin in December 2013.