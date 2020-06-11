Kirkland Lake Gold (KL -5.1% ) is upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Roth Capital, which sees precious metals poised for a similar "bull cycle" that followed the 2008 financial crisis.

The Fed is once again buying debt and inflating its balance sheet, while the broader government keeps printing money, which Roth analysts Joe Reagor and Jake Sekelsky believe bode well for precious metals and their equities.

Roth sees gold and silver peaking in 2022, rising to as much as $2,200/oz. for gold and $27.50/oz. for silver.

KL's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Very Bullish and its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Neutral.

