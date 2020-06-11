Goldman Sachs (GS -8.0% ) is seeking to avoid a guilty plea as it negotiates a settlement with prosecutors over its role in the Malaysia's 1MDB scandal.

Lawyers for the bank have asked Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen to review demands by some federal prosecutors that the bank pay more than $2B in fines and plead guilty to a felony charge, the New York Times reports, citing people briefed on the matter.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to some negotiation delays, but the people said they expect a resolution of the criminal investigation by early September.

Authorities in both Malaysia and the U.S. said more than $2.7B was diverted from a 1Malaysia Development Berhad fund, known as 1MDB, in a scheme that involved financier Jho Low, the country's former prime minister, and other powerful figures.

Goldman earned $600M in fees for raising $6.5B for the fund.