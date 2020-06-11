Stocks slapped with worst losses since mid-March

Stocks plunged in a wholesale selling spree following signs that a possible second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic could be taking hold in some states.

The S&P 500 and Dow sold off by the most since mid-March, dropping for a third straight day of losses following one of the fastest rallies on record: Dow -6.9% , S&P 500 -5.9% , Nasdaq -5.3% .

Investors are increasingly worried about a possible second wave of coronavirus cases, with new infections rising past 2M Americans, prompting Treasury Secretary Mnuchin to insist that there would be no second shutdown of the economy.

But Fed Chairman Powell and Dr. Fauci offered their cautious virus views yesterday, so today's big decline looks like a matter of risk climbing too far too fast.

All 11 S&P sectors finished lower, led by energy shares ( -9.4% ), which followed crude oil lower; July WTI settled -8.2% to $36.34/bbl.

The financial sector ( -8.2% ) also underperformed the broader market, and bank stocks were hit hard, with Citigroup -13.4% , Bank of America -10% , Wells Fargo -9.8% and J.P. Morgan -8.3% .

The 10-year Treasury yield shed 9 bps to 0.65%, while the 30-year yield tumbled 11 bps to 1.40%.