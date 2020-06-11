Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) falls after Q1 results fall short of expectations.

Revenues fell 16.7% to $652M during the quarter and the company withheld from updating on comparable sales growth due to the pandemic.

E-commerce revenue rose 68% Y/Y to $352M to account for 54% of sales.

Gross margin was 51.3% of revenue vs 53.9% a year ago as sales leverage was lost with occupancy costs.

Operating income was $32.8M vs. $128.8M a year ago.

As of June 10, Lululemon had 295 company-owned stores back open.

Shares of LULU are down 5.95% in AH trading to $289.90.

Previously: Lululemon EPS misses by $0.04, misses on revenue (June 11)