SeaChange (NASDAQ:SEAC) is up 5.3% in early postmarket trade after it turned in a slightly better than expected loss in a Q1 report heavily hit by pandemic issues.

"During the period, a majority of our customers temporarily paused technology purchasing and deployment decisions to focus on their internal operations, including servicing the surging demand for bandwidth due to higher overall network usage," CEO Yossi Aloni says.

Revenues overall fell 18.5% to $6.9M; product revenue jumped 163%, to $3.1M, but service revenue fell off 48% to $3.8M.

Meanwhile, backlog at quarter-end rose 97% to $21.7M.

Gross profit fell 14% to $2.5M, and the company posed an operating loss of $5.2M (improved from a year-ago loss of $7.5M).

Its GAAP net loss improved to $6.5M from a loss of $10.8M a year ago.

Liquidity at quarter-end was $9.8M, against no debt.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

