The FDA has designated Leap Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:LPTX) Phase 1/2-stage DKN-01, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the activity of the Dickkopt-1 (DKK1) protein, an Orphan Drug for the treatment of gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer.

Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status in the U.S. is a seven-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.

The DKK1 protein modulates a certain cellular signaling pathway the plays a key role in tumor growth and suppressing the immune system.