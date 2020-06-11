PVH (NYSE:PVH) is down 3.28% in AH trading after revenue fell 43% in FQ1. As a result of the widespread temporary store closures and reduced traffic while stores were open, revenue in the Company’s retail stores dropped around 50% to 65%

The company ended the quarter with a cash position of ~$800M and ~1B of available borrowings under its revolving credit facilities.

By mid-June, over 85% of the company’s stores globally are expected to be reopened. Sales for reopened stores for Q2-to-date are running down approximately 25% globally compared a year ago.

PVH has also suspended its dividend.

