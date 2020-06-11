Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) gains 3.6% after Q2 results that beat on EPS and narrowly missed on revenue. Total sales were up 14% Y/Y.

Digital Media revenue grew 18% Y/Y to $2.23B, which included $1.87B in Creative revenue and $360M in Document Cloud sales.

Digital Media ARR was $9.17B, above the $9.1B consensus.

Digital Experience revenue was up 5% Y/Y to $826M.

For Q3, Adobe sees total revenue of about $3.15B (consensus: $3.28B) and EPS of about $2.40 (consensus: $2.47B). Digital Media revenue is expected to grow 16% Y/Y, while Digital Experience is expected to be flat.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.