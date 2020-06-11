Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) reports comparable sales fell 58.6% in FQ1 to miss the consensus mark of -54.2%.

Food and beverage revenue was $63.9M during the quarter vs. $148.2M a year ago and amusement/other revenue was $95.9M vs. $215.4M a year ago. Costs as a percentage of sales ran very high during the quarter.

D&B ended the quarter with a cash position of $157M, including funds from the draw-down of its credit facility and $75M in gross proceeds raised via an at-the-market offering.

As of last week, the company had reopened 28 stores, and by the end of this week will have 48 stores open in 15 states under reduced hours of operation and capacity limitations as dictated by each locality. The quarterly dividend and buyback program has been suspended.

Shares of D&B are down 3.09% in AH trading to $14.18.

