Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) sets plans to resume operations at five casino properties in Florida, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Maryland and Ohio from June 12 to June 19.

On June 12, CHDN plans to reopen Calder Casino in Miami Gardens, Florida and Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin in Farmington, Pennsylvania. On June 13, CHDN plans to reopen Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots in New Orleans, Louisiana. The company's 12 Off-Track Betting locations in Louisiana previously reopened on May 18. On June 19, CHDN plans to reopen Ocean Downs Casino in Berlin, Maryland and Miami Valley Gaming in Lebanon, Ohio.

After the property reopenings, the company will have seven of its ten gaming properties, as well as Derby City Gaming, back in operation.

Source: Press Release