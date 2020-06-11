Zedge trims losses with higher Q3 revenues
Jun. 11, 2020 4:44 PM ETZedge, Inc. (ZDGE)ZDGEBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Zedge (NYSEMKT:ZDGE) grew reenues and cut losses in its fiscal Q3 earnings, where it marked a third straight quarter of positive operating cash flow.
- Revenues rose by 8.7% to $2.1M.
- Operating loss narrowed substantially, to $127,000 from a prior-year loss of $1.1M.
- And net loss improved to $325,000 from a prior-year loss of $1.2M.
- Cash flow from operations was $658,000, an improvement of $723,000 from a year ago and $85,000 from last quarter. Cash at quarter's end was $4.6M, and working capital at $3.1M.
- Monthly active users for the last 30 days was 28.8M (down 15.4%); it was down 16% sequentially.
- Paid subscribers rose 31% from last quarter, to 394,000. Average revenue per MAU derived from apps rose 32.8% to $0.0220.
