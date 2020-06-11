Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) - 1.83% AH said that it is in second stage of debt conversion with noteholders of senior and subordinate secured convertible debentures issued in 2019 representing ~$10.6M. Average maturity on remaining debt is now pushed until mid-2021.

The company takes this step as part of its clean up balance sheet and reduce interest payments strategy to attain growth wherein the chairman and vice-chairman have also converted their debt.

IDEX along with subsidiaries - MEG and Treeletrik - is expanding management teams to leverage on anticipated growth.