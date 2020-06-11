AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) will work with Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) to help produce the 300M doses of ADZ1222 that AZN has pledged to the U.S.

The candidate was the first to advance into Phase 2 development. Preliminary data should be available no later than next month.

Earlier today, EBS announced an $87M deal with AZN for development services, technology transfer, analytical testing, drug substance process and performance qualification as well as reserving large-scale production capacity through this year.

Last week, EBS inked a $628M contract with the U.S. government to accelerate the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines.