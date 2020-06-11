U.S. nonfinancial firms pile on debt in Q1 to bolster liquidity

U.S. nonfinancial business debt jumped at an annual rate of 18.8% in Q1, the most in records dating to 1952, to $16.8T, the Federal Reserve reports.

That reflects businesses taking out bank loans and drawing down credit lines to bolster their liquidity during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Household debt increased at an annual rate of 3.9% in Q1 to $16.3T, with consumer credit rising 1.6% and mortgage debt up 3.2%.

Household net worth fell $6.5T, primarily due to the decline in stock prices; the value of real estate held by households increased modestly.