The FDA approves Viela Bio's (NASDAQ:VIE) Uplizna (inebilizumab-cdon) for the treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) in adults who harbor an antibody called anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4).

NMOSD is a rare autoimmune disorder that primarily affects the eye nerves and spinal cord and can lead to blindness and weakness or paralysis in the extremities or other problems linked to spinal cord damage. It can be associated with antibodies that bind to AQP4 which appears to activate the immune system causing inflammation and damage to the central nervous system.