California regulators will allow PG&E (NYSE:PCG) to use diesel-powered mobile generators to keep some electricity flowing when the company is forced to cut power to prevent live wires from sparking fires in high wind.

The California Public Utilities Commission today approved PG&E's plan to use ~450 MW of diesel generation as part of the utility's effort to reduce disruptions during the shutoffs.

Some clean energy groups opposed PG&E's request to use diesel generators given California's goal to wean itself off fossil fuels by 2045, and the CPUC directed the company to look for cleaner alternatives starting next year.