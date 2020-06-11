Houston may re-impose stay-at-home order

The initial Harris County (Houston and surrounding suburbs) stay-at-home order expired overnight.

Here's what Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said today: "We may be approaching the precipice of a disaster ... It’s out of hand right now. The good news is it’s not severe out of hand." Houston, says Hidalgo, continues to have rising COVID-19 numbers.

The city and county have a new "public level threat system," and it's currently at Level 2/orange. Level 2 means significant threat (Level 1 is worst, Level 4 is lowest threat).