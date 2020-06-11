Sony (NYSE:SNE) gave a glimpse at its upcoming PlayStation 5 console at the end of its "Future of Gaming" event.

Flashes of the device showed an upright stance, two-tone black-and-white color scheme offset by blue LEDs, and some gentle curves.

A second "Digital Edition" of the console appears not to have a disc slot, and could come at a more affordable price without an optical drive (console gaming has migrated heavily to online sales since the release of the PlayStation 4).

That look at the hardware followed a series of trailers showing off next-gen software for the console.

Games highlighted included an enhanced edition of Grand Theft Auto V, Hitman III, NBA 2K21, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Resident Evil VIII, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Deathloop, Godfall and many more.