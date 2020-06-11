Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) names Steve Douglas as its new Senior VP and CFO, effective June 30.

Douglas was Senior VP and CFO at Agrium during 2014-17 prior to its merger with Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan, and was Executive VP and Chief Integration Officer at successor company Nutrien until January 2019.

Before joining Agrium in 2014, Douglas spent 19 years at Brookfield Asset Management.

Current interim CFO Eugene Lei will continue in his role as Senior VP for Corporate Development and Strategy.