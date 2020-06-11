Interlink Plus (OTCPK:ITRK) has implemented a 1 for 1.5 reverse stock split of its authorized and outstanding capital stock.

As a result of the reverse split, the stock will begin trading on June 12 on a post-split basis under the symbol ITRKD for 20 trading days.

Thereafter, the Company's stock will trade under the new symbol LPTV.

Also, the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Loop Media have merged, with the Company being the surviving entity.

In connection with the merger, the Company has changed its name to Loop Media, Inc.