Inflation data show food-at-home still a retail tailwind for some - Nomura

Following yesterday's drop in the core Consumer Price Index, Nomura Instinet evaluated the upshot for companies in its broadlines/hardlines retail coverage, and finds the key takeaway is still the spike in food-at-home.

Despite overall deflationary trends, "food-at-home inflation in May continued the accelerating trends that first emerged in April," Michael Baker and team write, noting it rose 4.8%, an acceleration form April's 4.1% gain (and those are outlier trends from a usual band of +0.1% to +1.4%).

While some dairy products have leveled off, it's unsurprising that beef pushed prices higher, they note (19% Y/Y in May, 11% in April). And it adds up to an ongoing tailwind from food inflation for retailers including BJ's Wholesale (NYSE:BJ), Costco (NASDAQ:COST), Target (NYSE:TGT) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT).

Meanwhile, auto parts inflation is still seeing an effect from the lingering impact of tariffs, the firm says. There were increases in three data streams tracked, though one (Motor oil, coolant and fluids) moderated a bit amid collapsing oil prices: up 2.8% Y/Y in May, vs. +5% in April. But the measure for "Motor vehicle maintenance and repair" accelerated to +3.7% from +3.1% in April, and "Vehicle accessories other than tires" accelerated to +3.5% from +3.1%.

And turning to pet food, Nomura notes inflation in that area has historically been a key driver for comp impact of inflation that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) reports, "which, in turn, usually correlates well with TSCO’s reported

comps. Thus, we believe pet food inflation is typically a key data point to follow."

The pet food figure was up just 0.2% Y/Y in May, the lowest reading in nearly two years, But any impact there is being outweighed at Tractor Supply by unit demand and outdoor categories, it says, pointing to a preannouncement of comps of 20-25%.