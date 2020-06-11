General Motors' (NYSE:GM) push into electric vehicles could pose a near-term risk as the company spends less to replace its more profitable gas-powered vehicles, according to a study by Bank of America.

GM's $20B investment in electric models and self-driving technology makes it one of the most aggressive automakers in rolling out plug-in models, but the company plans to refresh only 65% of its current sales volume with revamped vehicles over four years, which ranks third from the bottom among major manufacturers, the report says.

"The very active shift GM is making shows the confidence they have to move where the market is going," BofA analyst John Murphy says, but "it may result in lost market share."

Honda (NYSE:HMC) topped BofA's ranking by product replacement rate, with plans to refresh 91% of current models, while Korean brands Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) and Kia (OTCPK:KIMTF) are set to revamp 90%, and Ford (NYSE:F) scored 83%.