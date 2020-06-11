A government services play, with 40% upside

The effects of sweeping digital transformation across government customers has led Baird to launch coverage seeing heavy upside on the biggest pure-play company in the area: Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS).

The company is nearly 60% defense/intel, analyst Peter Arment notes, with the balance split between civil infrastructure and health.

It's well positioned for growth in 2021 and beyond, and the firm sees upside to current consensus estimates for 2021 and 2022.

Its core strength is tied to its Defense Solutions segment, though it has other streams not solely depending on Defense Dept. budgets (Baird points to health contracts, where the company is poised to see incremental gains due to COVID-19 work with agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Institutes of Health).

And the company nailed down a game-changing deal in January via Dynetics, an acquisition aligned with DOD's "highest priorities in hypersonics, space, electronic warfare, intelligence and unmanned solutions." Dynetics should see sustained double-digit growth near-term, the firm says.

Meanwhile, there's "significant" long-term visibility due to a huge backlog - $28.3B as of the end of Q1, with $6.2B of that currently funded.

Free cash flow yield of 5% leads Baird to a base-case target price of $140 (shares closed today at $100.37); as the company delivers above-average growth and margin performance, valuation multiples will keep expanding and its FCF multiple compress.