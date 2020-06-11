Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) won approval from Mexico's hydrocarbons regulator CNH to drill exploratory wells in a Mexican deepwater block three months earlier than planned.

Shell won permission to move forward with exploratory activity by optioning a "maximum alternative scenario" that allows it to expand upon its base scenario by drilling two more exploratory wells, with one beginning in Q4.

"It's a new prospect, they [Shell] are moving up the drilling and... they are spending 500% of the minimum working amount, so it's a large investment," says a CNH commissioner.

Separately, Reuters reports Shell has launched the sale of its stakes in two oilfields and two pipelines in Norway, hoping to raise $50M-$100M.