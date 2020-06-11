Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) will delay the startup of its Beaumont refinery expansion on the Texas Gulf Coast by a year, as the company copes with weak demand for petroleum products and seeks to save cash, Bloomberg reports.

The project, which would add a new 250K bbl/day light, low-sulfur crude unit and supporting hydrotreaters, is now expected to come online sometime in 2023, compared with a previous target of 2022, according to the report.

A key reason for the expansion was to use crude from Exxon's aggressive production ramp-up in the Permian Basin, but COVID-19 caused the company to cut its 2020 capex plans by 30%, with the Permian the largest part of the cutback.

When complete, the expansion would raise Beaumont's refining capacity to 619K bbl/day, nudging it ahead of Saudi Aramco's 607K bbl/day Motiva Port Arthur, Tex., refinery.