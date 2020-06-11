Asian markets follow U.S. lower

Asian stocks are sharply lower after the S&P 500 Index posted its worst day since March. Concerns over the higher rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations and anxiety over a potential long road to a recovery in the U.S. economy were in the mix today, as well as the sentiment that some profit-taking was in order after a strong month of gains.

Japan's Nikkei 225 Index is down 2.94% , Australia's ASX 200 is off 3.33% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index is down 2.27% . South Korea's KOSPI is showing the largest drop in Friday trading with a 3.77% decline .

In Europe, index futures on Germany's DAX and U.K.'s FTSE 100 are just off slightly. Meanwhile, U.S. stock index futures are pointing higher by around 0.4% .