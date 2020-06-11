One of the more curious bankruptcies in recent memory just got a little odder with word that Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) wants to sell up to $1B in shares following a sizable rally. Hertz's market cap is currently around $359M.

The company is asking a bankruptcy judge to approve a deal with Jefferies to allow the potential sale of 246.8M unissued shares. A ruling could come down tomorrow.

"The recent market prices of and the trading volumes in Hertz’s common stock potentially present a unique opportunity for the company to raise capital on more favorable terms than the strings-attached loans that many other bankrupt companies get," stated Hertz attorneys on the strategy.

Perhaps related or perhaps not, Hertz has been extremely popular on Robin Hood over the last few weeks, with twice as many users snapping up shares than in Amazon or Microsoft.

Hertz traded at $2.23 at last check vs. the post-bankruptcy low of $0.40.