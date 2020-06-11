DoorDash (DOORD) is close to securing new funding that would value it at more than $15B before the infusion, WSJ reports.

The company plans to sell hundreds of millions of dollars of equity to T. Rowe Price, Fidelity Investments and others, and SoftBank's Vision Fund is considering participating, according to the report.

DoorDash filed to go public in February, shortly before the coronavirus upended the economy, and is still aiming for a listing this year.

DoorDash is expecting its operations to break even in the quarter ending June 30, a key consideration for IPO investors.