Besides logging the highest COVID-19 death toll in Europe, the U.K. has also paid a heavy economic price.

GDP contracted a record 20.4% in April, the largest monthly fall on record, as businesses and workers reeled under a lockdown designed to control the coronavirus pandemic.

The OECD has already warned that the U.K. could see one of the developed world's deepest recessions in 2020, with output slumping more than 11%.

ETFs: EWU, FXB, OTC:GBB, EWUS, DGBP, HEWU, FKU, FLGB, UGBP, ZGBR